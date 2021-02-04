Idaho Woman Buys 2 Winning Lottery Tickets In 2 Days

An Idaho woman bought two winning lottery tickets in just two days from two different stores in two different towns, taking home two six-figure prizes.

Orlene Peterson of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, bought her first winning ticket, totaling a whopping $200,000, early Friday morning from the Albertsons in Hayden, according to a Wednesday press release from the Idaho Lottery.

“I had bought some tickets already, then had $20 left over, so I thought what the heck, I’ll get a Grand Fortune ticket,” Peterson said, according to the press release. “When I scanned the ticket, it said I had to contact the Idaho Lottery for my winnings. That had never happened before when I was playing. I checked it and it was a $200,000 winner. I couldn’t believe it.”

Peterson was then at the Fred Meyer in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday morning when she bought the scratch off game ‘Comin’ In Hot.’

“When I scanned it and said I had to claim it at the lottery, I thought maybe it was $1,000. I never imagined it would be $300,000 and that it happened again. The next day!” Peterson said, according to the release.

Peterson told the Idaho Lottery she plans to pay off bills, buy a new truck and is even thinking about taking a trip to Las Vegas.

Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said Idaho is the place to be.

“Idaho has a long history of being a lucky place to win. But there is a truth about our games: Players who buy tickets, win prizes. Being lucky started with playing the games.”

Bryan Moss purchased a winning lottery ticket in Meridian on Jan. 28, making it his sixth time winning the lottery, according to a press release.

The Idaho Lottery says 62.5% of all of its dividends go to public schools while the remaining 37.5% goes to the Permanent Building Fund which goes toward state-operated colleges and universities.

Between 1990-2019 the Idaho Lottery paid out $961.5 million in dividends to all Idaho Public Schools and the Permanent Building Fund.