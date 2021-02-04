Biden National Security Adviser: Administration To Prioritize ‘Dealing With China’s Trade Abuses’

President Joe Biden’s White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that the Biden administration will make “dealing with China’s trade abuses” a priority, Fox News reported Thursday.

Sullivan made his remarks before Biden delivered remarks at the State Department on national security and foreign policy in the new administration. “Our priority is not to get access for Goldman Sachs in China,” Sullivan told reporters, according to Fox News. “Our priority is dealing with China’s trade abuses harming American workers in the United States.”

“This is going to be the first in a series of visits he makes to the national security workforce,” @jakejsullivan says of the visit today by @POTUS to the @StateDept. pic.twitter.com/sdvtrnPVm1 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 4, 2021



Sullivan noted the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) efforts to undermine intellectual property of U.S. companies during the remarks. Biden’s international trade policy, Sullivan added, is “about creating jobs and raising wages here in the United States.”

National security is “about the American worker and thinking about national security as national competitiveness so that the good-paying jobs are in the U.S.” Sullivan continued, according to Fox. (RELATED: Here’s What You Need To Know About Biden’s Foreign Policy Team)

The Biden administration will seek to enact a “foreign policy for the middle class,” Sullivan said, as reported by Fox. “Everything we do will be measured by a basic metric – is it going to make life better, safer and easier for working families?”

“Biden and his team now believe the biggest security challenges will emerge from the so-called great power competition between the U.S., China and Russia, current and former national security officials say, and are shifting their resources accordingly.” https://t.co/DJNyjePDFg — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) January 29, 2021

Beyond China, the Biden administration’s foreign policy aims to help the United States “compete more effectively” on the global stage.

Sullivan also announced that as part of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s ongoing “global review” of the United States’ military posture, the U.S. will stop supporting “offensive operations” in Yemen and freeze the troop withdrawal from Germany.