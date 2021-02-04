Kinzinger Censured By District Republicans Following Impeachment Vote

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger was censured by county Republicans in his home district after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The censure resolution was overwhelmingly passed by the LaSalle County Republican Central Committee late on Wednesday, rebuking the congressman for voting “contrary to the values” of the party, said county Republican chair Larry Smith.

Smith said that the measure passed with 88% support in a statement, according to multiple reports, voicing his concerns that Kinzinger, who was first elected in the Tea Party wave of 2010, has failed to engage with country Republicans while in Congress but managed to vote to impeach Trump and repeatedly criticize him on social media.

The results of Kinzinger’s censure were announced as he and his Republican caucus met behind closed doors to discuss the political futures of Republican House Conference Chair Liz Cheney and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Cheney has faced calls from other House Republicans to resign her leadership role after she joined Kinzinger and eight other Republicans in voting to impeach Trump on the grounds that he incited the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. The caucus took a vote Wednesday night on whether to remove her from her post at Cheney’s own urging, but the measure to oust her failed 61-145.

The caucus also met to discuss Greene, who has received bipartisan criticism for her past comments that have been regarded as racist and anti-Semitic and for her embrace of multiple conspiracy theories, including the baseless QAnon conspiracy. Democrats have demanded that she be removed from her congressional committees following unearthed videos of her harassing school shooting survivors and calling the Parkland shooting a “false flag” event. (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Falsely Accused Two Congresswoman Of Supporting Sharia Law In Falsity-Filled Video)

House Democrats plan to hold a vote on Thursday to do so unless House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy removes her on his own, but he has refused to do so. Kinzinger released a statement on Thursday saying that he “proudly voted” in support of Cheney. He has been a vocal critic of Greene and her conspiratorial rhetoric and said on Thursday morning that he would vote with Democrats to remove her from her committees.

