Lamar Odom Will Fight Aaron Carter In A Celebrity Boxing Match

Lamar Odom will step in the ring against Aaron Carter this summer.

Celebrity Boxing boss Damon Feldman told TMZ that Carter and the retired Los Angeles Lakers star will do a three-round fight June 12 in Atlantic City. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom)

We knew Odom was going to take a fight this summer, and we now know who it’ll be against. I’m honestly a bit surprised he’s being allowed to fight Aaron Carter.

According to TMZ’s report, Carter is barely over six feet tall. Lamar Odom, who won two NBA titles with the Lakers, is in the 6’10” range. Seeing as how height matters in boxing, I’m not sure how fair of a fight this will be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by **Celebrity Boxing Official** (@celebrityboxing1)

In fact, I’m not sure this fight will be close at all. I don’t know if there will be gambling odds out by June 12, but I’d bet everything I have that Odom cleans his clock.

He’s a former pro athlete, is substantially taller and has a much longer reach. I see nothing to convince me that Aaron Carter stands a chance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter)

I guess we’ll find out in a few months, but I’m all in on Odom walking out of the ring with a win.