Man Arrested After Being Found With 400 Pounds Of Willy Wonka Edibles, $8,000 In Cash

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Louise Contributor
A 21-year-old New York man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the town of Schuyler after being found with hundreds of pounds of illegal edibles and thousands of dollars in cash.

Upon pulling the man, Lindsay Miranda, over for a traffic and vehicle violation, New York State Police found that he had been carrying a stash of edible snacks ranging from boxes of Wonka labeled marijuana-infused chocolate bars, Pop Rocks labeled THC candy. In addition, the man had two pounds of regular pot and $8,000 in cash, according a police statement.

Upon questioning Miranda, police found that they had probable cause to search his vehicle, according to a statement from the police. (RELATED: Over $37 Million Worth Of Meth, 800 Pounds Of Weed And 14 Pounds Of Fentanyl Seized By CBP Over The Weekend)

“Good work getting these drugs off the road!” New York State Police tweeted along with photos of the stash that had been recovered from Miranda’s car.

The man was then taken into police custody and charged with a 2nd-degree felony of criminal possession of marijuana.  Miranda was later released and will appear back in court at a later date in time.