Man Arrested After Being Found With 400 Pounds Of Willy Wonka Edibles, $8,000 In Cash

A 21-year-old New York man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the town of Schuyler after being found with hundreds of pounds of illegal edibles and thousands of dollars in cash.

Upon pulling the man, Lindsay Miranda, over for a traffic and vehicle violation, New York State Police found that he had been carrying a stash of edible snacks ranging from boxes of Wonka labeled marijuana-infused chocolate bars, Pop Rocks labeled THC candy. In addition, the man had two pounds of regular pot and $8,000 in cash, according a police statement.

NY man busted with hundreds of pounds of Willy Wonka-style edibles https://t.co/bMAP1McTgl pic.twitter.com/pLjeLpiPbr — New York Post (@nypost) February 4, 2021

Upon questioning Miranda, police found that they had probable cause to search his vehicle, according to a statement from the police. (RELATED: Over $37 Million Worth Of Meth, 800 Pounds Of Weed And 14 Pounds Of Fentanyl Seized By CBP Over The Weekend)

“Good work getting these drugs off the road!” New York State Police tweeted along with photos of the stash that had been recovered from Miranda’s car.

Approximately 400 pounds of various edibles containing THC/Marijuana, 2 pounds of Marijuana, and $8,000 cash were seized by an SP Schuyler Trooper during a traffic stop on the Thruway, resulting in a felony arrest. Good work getting these drugs off the road! pic.twitter.com/C8NVrm1c8g — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) February 4, 2021

The man was then taken into police custody and charged with a 2nd-degree felony of criminal possession of marijuana. Miranda was later released and will appear back in court at a later date in time.