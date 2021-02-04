Marilyn Manson Accused Of Holding Gun To Stylist’s Head As She Tried To Help Actress That Was ‘Not Coherent’

Musician Marilyn Manson was accused of holding a gun to a stylist’s head while she attempted to help an incoherent actress in an Instagram post shared Wednesday.

Love Bailey recalled the incident on her Instagram and in an interview with Fox News published Thursday. Bailey talked about an incident that previously occurred at Manson’s home while she was styling an unidentified actress for a couture shoot, according to the Instagram video.

Bailey did not name the actress because she is in the process of getting legal counsel.

The stylist described the incident as an “out-of-body experience,” according to Fox News. (RELATED: Marilyn Manson Denies Abuse Allegations)

“After he pulled the gun to my head, I grabbed my couture, and my assistant and got out of there,” Bailey told the outlet.

Bailey claimed the moment occurred while she was trying to help an actress that was visibly “not coherent.”

“She was stumbling over,” Bailey recalled to the outlet. “She hurt her knee on the bedside table and Marilyn laughed at her and just let her crawl on the floor so I ran over to help.”

“It kind of came out of nowhere,” she told Fox News. “Lord knows what he did to the actress with that gun.”

Manson was accused this week of abuse by his ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood. Other ex-girlfriends have also come forward to accuse him of abuse, as previously reported. Manson denied the allegations.