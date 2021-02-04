Editorial

Martellus Bennett Says Football Made Him ‘An Angry Person’

Former NFL star Martellus Bennett says the game of football made him very angry.

In a recent Twitter thread, Bennett claimed that the sport made him “an angry person” and that to play football “you have to some f**ked up wiring in your head.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bennett, who played for six different teams in the NFL, didn’t stop with just claiming the game makes you angry. He claimed in a different tweet that there is “brainwashing” required over years in order for players to take the field.

In case you thought Bennett liked coaches, you’d be wrong. He tweeted that “most of them are egotistical small d*ck heroes.”

Honestly, you should check out the entire thread on Twitter. It’s pretty wild and a revealing look at Bennett’s mindset.

While I’ve never played a single snap in the NFL (it’s hard to believe that’s true), I’m not sure I agree with his thoughts.

I know a lot of football players who have played at incredibly high levels, and I’m not sure I’d describe a single one of them as “an angry person.”

It seems like Martellus Bennett is more or less speaking for himself in this situation. If a player is angry because of the sport they play, then quit or seek help.

Don’t paint everyone tied to the situation as an enabler. I refuse to believe Bennett’s outlook applies to most players.

Hopefully, he is in a better place mentally now that he’s done playing.