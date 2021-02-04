Martellus Bennett Says Football Made Him ‘An Angry Person’

Former NFL star Martellus Bennett says the game of football made him very angry.

In a recent Twitter thread, Bennett claimed that the sport made him "an angry person" and that to play football "you have to some f**ked up wiring in your head."

Honestly football made me such an angry person, everything bothered me. Football is interesting. Psychologically it’s some really dangerous shit. To really play the game of football you have to some fucked up wiring in your head. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021

Bennett, who played for six different teams in the NFL, didn’t stop with just claiming the game makes you angry. He claimed in a different tweet that there is “brainwashing” required over years in order for players to take the field.

It’s chaotic. It takes years and years of brainwashing to go along with a lot of the shit. Lol. It starts at peewee. That’s why you gotta watch who is coaching your kids and what they’re teaching them beyond the game. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021

We were groomed from a young age to care a little less about humans. If you’re the back up and the man in front of you go down. You kinda get excited but feel bad at the same time. Hahahah. Shits crazy. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021

In case you thought Bennett liked coaches, you’d be wrong. He tweeted that “most of them are egotistical small d*ck heroes.”

Most of these coaches aren’t good men. Most of them are egotistical small dick heroes. They love the spotlight just as much as the players. Lol. And they be dumb too. ???? — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021

Honestly, you should check out the entire thread on Twitter. It’s pretty wild and a revealing look at Bennett’s mindset.

While I’ve never played a single snap in the NFL (it’s hard to believe that’s true), I’m not sure I agree with his thoughts.

I know a lot of football players who have played at incredibly high levels, and I’m not sure I’d describe a single one of them as “an angry person.”

Athletes mask their pain everyday for years to be tough. Do you know how thick that mask becomes after years and years of wearing it. And what type of inner struggle it creates when it comes to communicating the pains you endure after. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021

It seems like Martellus Bennett is more or less speaking for himself in this situation. If a player is angry because of the sport they play, then quit or seek help.

Don’t paint everyone tied to the situation as an enabler. I refuse to believe Bennett’s outlook applies to most players.

Most guys/women (this is something all athletes experience) probably think they’re just being a little bitch about some stuff and never truly address and it eats at em more and more everyday. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021

Hopefully, he is in a better place mentally now that he’s done playing.