Neighbors Show Support To Woman Who Gets Letter Complaining About Still Having Her Christmas Lights Up

A neighborhood is rallying behind a New York woman who received a letter complaining about her still having her Christmas lights up when it’s almost Valentine’s Day.

Sara Pascucci and a couple of her neighbors in Bethpage on Long Island reportedly received an anonymous letter that read, “Take your Christmas lights down! It’s Valentines Day!” according to the “Today” show in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: REPORT: Color Blind Man Sees Christmas Lights For First Time After Receiving Special Glasses)

Pascucci admitted she has yet to take down her lights because her family has been busy dealing with more “important” things like funeral arrangements after losing her father and aunt due to the coronavirus, something she shared in a post on Facebook. (RELATED: New Jersey Scrooges Want To Fine Family $2,000 A Night For Christmas Lights)

“We haven’t had time to really do anything besides funeral arrangements,” Sarah explained to NBC New York. “We have the house now that … it was left to me and my brother, and we’re trying to figure that out.”

“You know, stuff that’s actually important, not Christmas lights,” she added.

The piece noted, that when neighbors learned the woman’s reasoning, some have said they plan to take out their Christmas lights again and put them up to show her family support.

“I think someone has too much time on their hands,” Brian Kelly, who received the same letter about his own decorations, told News 12 Long Island. “Lights? That’s your biggest problem right now, lights?”

“I have nothing else to do so I might as well just put Christmas lights up!” neighbor Ellen Shapiro added.