Ole Miss Releases Emotional Video About Fans Being In The Stands

Ole Miss dropped an awesome video for fans Thursday.

The football team's official account tweeted a video about the importance of having fans at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, and it might bring a tear to your eye.

Give it a watch below.

I recognize that we’re about eight months away from the start of the 2021 college football season, but I don’t care.

I needed that video today. I needed that kind of energy injected into my soul. Wow, what an emotional ride about the importance of having fans at sporting events, which has been restricted due to coronavirus.

Also, I’ve been to Oxford, Mississippi and I’ve visited the Grove. Outside of Madison, Wisconsin, I’m not sure there’s a better college football atmosphere in America.

It’s a great place full of great people who love their football. I went in 2017 when the Rebels played LSU. They didn’t win, but dam, I sure had a hell of a great time.

So, I can tell you from firsthand experience how outstanding Oxford and Ole Miss football is on a game day.

Let’s hope our stadiums are packed sooner than later!