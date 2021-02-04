Paige VanZant Shares Awesome Training Video Ahead Of Her BKFC Debut

Paige VanZant shared a great training video ahead of her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut.

VanZant will fight Britain Hart this Friday down in Florida to get Super Bowl weekend kicked off in style, and she looks ready to dominate.

In the video she shared on Instagram, the star fighter was throwing several punches. Give it a watch below, and decide for yourself what you think.

It’s going to be really interesting to see how VanZant does in her BKFC debut against Hart. Remember, this isn’t the UFC.

It’s fighting without gloves. It can get bloody and violent in a hurry.

As I’ve said many times, I’m not sure I understand this career move, but VanZant appears to be all in taking over the BKFC.

We’ll see how she does this Friday against Hart. Judging from her training videos, she’s in great shape.

Let us know in the comments what your prediction is for the highly-anticipated fight.