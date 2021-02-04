Patrick Mahomes Shares What Happened During His Only Pitching Appearance In College

Patrick Mahomes shared what happened during his only pitching experience in college during a press conference.

“I came into the game and I walked the first guy, I believe,” the Kansas City Chiefs star QB shared during a Super Bowl LV press conference.

WATCH:

Patrick Mahomes once pitched in a game while at Texas Tech and he exited with an ERA Everything seems to have worked out for him though pic.twitter.com/Eug1bDPARv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 3, 2021

“[I] hit the second guy, gave up a double, and they scored a run, and then I got taken out of the game,” he added. (RELATED: Andy Reid Says He Will Definitely Visit The WH, Calling It ‘Quite An Honor’)

“I think I had an infinity ERA, which probably isn’t a good one,” Mahomes continued. “So yeah, that’s not something that I’m very proud to have on my record.”

It happened during the one and only game the Chiefs’ quarterback pitched for Texas Tech during the 2015 season, Sports Illustrated reported. Mahomes walked away from baseball in 2016 with his aims set on football, the other American pastime.

On top of him getting ready to make back-to-back super bowl appearances, Mahomes’s focus on football appears to have paid off. He was awarded NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and took the Chiefs back to the big dance in 2020, winning the super bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.