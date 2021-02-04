Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Says He’s Cheering For Tom Brady In The Super Bowl

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants to see Tom Brady and the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl.

Brady will attempt to win his seventh ring Sunday with the Bucs in Super Bowl LV. How does his old boss with the Patriots feel? He’s pulling for the man he won six rings with. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m rooting for Tom Brady. I’m so excited. We’ve had some great communications, and he’s such a special human being,” Kraft explained during an interview with CBS Boston.

You can watch his full comments below.

It only makes sense that Kraft wants Brady to win the Super Bowl this Sunday against the Chiefs. It’d be incredibly weird if that wasn’t the case.

The two men shared 20 years of football together and won six Super Bowls in the process.

Obviously, nobody involved with the Patriots wanted to see Brady leave, but that’s just the nature of the business.

Players move on. If you’re really close with them, all you can do is show support and cheer for them. That’s exactly what Kraft is doing with Brady.

We’ll see if Kraft ends Sunday night smiling or if Patrick Mahomes and company take care of business this Sunday night!