Singer Phoebe Bridgers Claims Marilyn Manson Had A ‘Rape Room’: ‘The Label Knew, Management Knew, The Band Knew’ About Behavior

Musician Phoebe Bridgers claimed Marilyn Manson had a “rape room” Thursday on her Twitter account.

Bridgers claimed Manson bragged about the “rape room” when she visited his house several years ago.

TW: I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the “r*pe room”, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 4, 2021

“I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends,” Bridgers recalled. “I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the ‘r*pe room’, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward.” (RELATED: Marilyn Manson Accused Of Holding Gun To Stylists’ Head)

Bridgers also claimed that everyone knew about Manson’s behavior.

“The label knew, management knew, the band knew,” Bridgers continued. “Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f*cking pathetic.”

Manson was accused of abuse by former ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood and other exes earlier this week. The musician denied all allegations.