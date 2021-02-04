Poll: Half Of Americans Want Senate To Convict Trump

A poll released Thursday by Quinnipiac University found that 50% of Americans think the Senate should convict former President Donald Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial.

When asked whether they believe the Senate should convict Trump, 86% of Democratic respondents answered “yes” while the same percentage of Republicans said “no.” There was a similar partisan split in views of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

More than half of respondents, 59%, do not believe the claims of fraud, and 96% of Democrats agreed with this majority. Meanwhile, 76% of Republicans said they believe there was widespread fraud. (RELATED: Matt Gaetz Says He Would Resign From Congress In Order To Defend Trump In Impeachment Trial)

“The impeachment question is framed by two distinctly different versions of history and offers as vivid an

example of the chasm between Republicans and Democrats as you can find,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in the release.

Further, the poll indicates that Americans worry about the state of Democracy, with nearly 7 in 10 saying that “democracy in the United States is under threat.”

The poll also found that nearly 4 in 10 Americans expect partisan divisions in the U.S. to get worse while 33% expect the split to stay the same. But 7 out of 10 respondents said they have not limited exchanges with others who might hold opposing political views. Likewise, more than two-thirds of respondents from each party agreed that social media companies should be held accountable for the spread of disinformation on their respective platforms.

“Global, massively influential and too often flat out wrong, the flow of social web information is in need of policing, say Americans,” Malloy said.

The Quinnipiac University poll, which was conducted from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, surveyed 1,075 adults and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.