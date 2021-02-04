The Raiders Sign Nathan Peterman To An Extension Worth $2.775 Million

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman has a new deal.

According to Tom Pelissero, Peterman has agreed to a one-year extension with the team worth $2.775 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Peterman has been with the Raiders ever since the Bills cut him in 2018.

The #Raiders re-signed QB Nathan Peterman to a one-year contract extension worth up to $2.775 million, source said. A valued piece of the QB room for Jon Gruden. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 4, 2021

Nathan Peterman’s ability to stick around in the NFL is truly impressive. It’s borderline second to none. The dude was awful with the Bills, got cut and managed to hang around with the Raiders.

In his entire NFL career, he’s thrown three touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Yet, Peterman will now have made more than $5 million in his career once the 2021 season ends. If that’s not impressive, then I don’t know what is.

Obviously, you can’t ever hate on a guy for getting his money. I want to see everyone get paid!

Mad props to Peterman for finessing his way to another deal in the NFL. You just love to see it.