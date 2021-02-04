Editorial

The Raiders Sign Nathan Peterman To An Extension Worth $2.775 Million

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 29: Nathan Peterman #3 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman has a new deal.

According to Tom Pelissero, Peterman has agreed to a one-year extension with the team worth $2.775 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Peterman has been with the Raiders ever since the Bills cut him in 2018.

Nathan Peterman’s ability to stick around in the NFL is truly impressive. It’s borderline second to none. The dude was awful with the Bills, got cut and managed to hang around with the Raiders.

In his entire NFL career, he’s thrown three touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nathan Peterman (@natepeterman)

Yet, Peterman will now have made more than $5 million in his career once the 2021 season ends. If that’s not impressive, then I don’t know what is.

Obviously, you can’t ever hate on a guy for getting his money. I want to see everyone get paid!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nathan Peterman (@natepeterman)

Mad props to Peterman for finessing his way to another deal in the NFL. You just love to see it.