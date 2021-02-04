REPORT: The Eagles Are Taking Calls About Trading Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly listening to trade calls for quarterback Carson Wentz.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have started the process of listening to teams calling to inquire about Wentz’s trade status. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full report below.

From Super Bowl Live: The #Eagles are getting trade calls on QB Carson Wentz… what it means ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Crhms3jUag — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2021

It’s unclear how much value Wentz could have in the market. He’s the former second overall pick, has shown that he can be a star but he’s coming off a bad year.

Add in the fact that he has a monster contract that a team would have to take, and there are a lot of question marks surrounding any potential deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11)

The Eagles making a QB decision is without a doubt one of the biggest storylines in the league. The reality is you probably can’t keep Hurts and Wentz.

You simply can’t have a backup with a monster contract, and I’m not sure Wentz will ever get his confidence back as long as Hurts is waiting in the wings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts)

Somebody has to go. Who will that be? Well only time will tell, but given how cheap the team gets Hurts for, it might be worth kicking the tires on dumping Wentz.