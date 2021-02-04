Editorial

REPORT: The Big 10 Basketball Tournament Is Moving To Indianapolis

Feb 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Aleem Ford (2) looks to pass as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) follows during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Big 10 basketball tournament is reportedly moving to the state of Indiana.

According to Anthony Calhoun, the B1G tourney will take place in Indianapolis instead of Chicago during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There had previously been chatter about moving the tournament because Chicago’s coronavirus restrictions are too tight.

Now, it sounds like it’s really close to being a done deal.

As I’ve said from the start, I don’t care where the games happen as long as they happen. Play the B1G tournament on the moon for all I care.

We just need to make sure B1G basketball is up and running all the way through March Madness.

 

Seeing as how all of March Madness has already moved to Indiana, taking the B1G tournament there seems like it should be logistically easy.

I’m guessing all the teams who make the tournament will just stick around. Seeing as how the B1G is by far the best conference in America, that’s going to be a lot of teams that are in Indy for a long time.

Let’s do whatever it takes to get the job done!