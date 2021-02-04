REPORT: The Big 10 Basketball Tournament Is Moving To Indianapolis

The Big 10 basketball tournament is reportedly moving to the state of Indiana.

According to Anthony Calhoun, the B1G tourney will take place in Indianapolis instead of Chicago during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: Sources tell me that the Men’s Big Ten Basketball Tournament will move from Chicago to Indianapolis next month. I’m also told these games are expected to be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. @WISH_TV — Anthony Calhoun ???? (@ACwishtv) February 4, 2021

There had previously been chatter about moving the tournament because Chicago’s coronavirus restrictions are too tight.

Now, it sounds like it’s really close to being a done deal.

Sources: Big Ten seriously discussing moving 2021 Big Ten Tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis.https://t.co/Rl0qRviUne — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 16, 2021

As I’ve said from the start, I don’t care where the games happen as long as they happen. Play the B1G tournament on the moon for all I care.

We just need to make sure B1G basketball is up and running all the way through March Madness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Seeing as how all of March Madness has already moved to Indiana, taking the B1G tournament there seems like it should be logistically easy.

I’m guessing all the teams who make the tournament will just stick around. Seeing as how the B1G is by far the best conference in America, that’s going to be a lot of teams that are in Indy for a long time.

???? #MarchMadness Scheduling Update! ???? March 18 – First Four

???? March 19/20 – First Round

???? March 21/22 – Second Round

???? March 27/28 – Sweet 16

???? March 29/30 – Elite 8

???? April 3 – Final Four

???? April 5 – National Championship ???? https://t.co/faeZsTVieb pic.twitter.com/0grpnEwAn4 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 19, 2021

Let’s do whatever it takes to get the job done!