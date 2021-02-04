Ted Cruz, ‘Princess Bride’ Star Cary Elwes Continue Their Twitter Feud

The feud between Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz and “Princess Bride” star Cary Elwes is far from over, gaining new life with some new Twitter jabs.

The British actor and Cruz traded blows on Twitter Wednesday night, firing up an old argument that has been festering for over a year.

“How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable?” tweeted Elwes, 58, who starred in the 1987 film by Rob Reiner.

.@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS. https://t.co/SqGxk0hK0Y — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 3, 2021

“I think not, you miserable ROUS,” Elwes continued.

“ROUS” is a reference to one of the monsters in the Princess Bride for “rodents of unusual size.”

Elwes’ fiery tweet came in response to comments Cruz made in his latest installment of the podcast “The Verdict” with Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Democrats Changed The Rules Midway Through’ — Michael Knowles On Election Chaos)

Cruz, who is a noted “Princess Bride” fan, responded to Elwes’ tweet with a personally autographed photo of the actor wearing his Westley costume.

Cruz captioned the tweet with “Does this mean you want your picture back?”

Mandy Patinkin, who starred as swordsman Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride,” spoke to the New York Times in 2015 when Cruz was running for the Republican presidential nomination. Cruz is known for quoting his character’s line: “Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” (RELATED:‘The Princess Bride’ Star Says Ted Cruz Is Missing The Point)

“This man is not putting forth ideas that are at the heart of what the movie is all about,” said Patinkin, 68. “I would love for Senator Cruz, and everyone creating fear-mongering and hatred, to consider creating hope, optimism and love. Open your arms to these people, these refugees trying to get into our country, and open your hearts.”