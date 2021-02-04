The Best Man Gives The ‘Any Given Sunday’ Speech During A Wedding In Awesome Viral Video

One man at a wedding has gone viral for all the right reasons.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, the best man at a wedding gave a tweaked version of the legendary speech by Al Pacino in "Any Given Sunday."

Just in case you needed something to start your Thursday off with enough energy to win a war, this video will get the job done. Give it a watch below.

Best Man brought out the “Any Given Sunday” speech. Goosebumps. @LightsCameraPod pic.twitter.com/RSNRE0aWpM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 3, 2021

That dude might be the greatest best man at a wedding we’ve ever seen on the internet. Everything about that video was perfect.

He had the timing down, the edits he made were incredible, the music was perfectly playing in the background and the entire audience was hanging onto his every word.

For those of you unfamiliar with the original version (shame on you), you can watch it below.

I’m not sure when I’ll end up getting married, but when I do, somebody better give a speech on par with the one above, or the wedding is a bust.

It just has to happen.

Finally, I hate to brag, but I dropped a few Herb Brooks quotes during my younger sister’s wedding, and I had the crowd blowing the roof off of the venue.

Some of us were just born to be leaders of men.