White House Signals Support For Romney’s New Coronavirus Proposal To Help Families With Young Children

White House chief of staff Ron Klain signaled potential support of Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney’s forthcoming family care coronavirus stimulus proposal.

Romney’s plan — which he will introduce Thursday night as an amendment on the $1.9 trillion plan offered by President Joe Biden and Democratic leadership — provides families $4,200 for each child under the age of 6 and $3,000 for every child between the ages of 6-17, according to The Washington Post. (RELATED: Biden Signals He Would Sign Coronavirus Stimulus Package Into Law Even If Passed Without Republican Support)

The Post noted that Romney’s plan would at least in part be financed by eliminating the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and some other federal tax credits for families with children.

“Really looking forward to see what Senator Romney will propose here,” Klain tweeted Thursday morning along with a link to the Post’s story. “An encouraging sign that bipartisan action to reduce child poverty is possible.”

Romney had previously argued that the cost of Biden’s stimulus plan was too high and joined a group of 10 Republican Senators in introducing an alternate package worth roughly $618 billion.

