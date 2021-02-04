‘Yellowstone’ Releases ‘Life According To Rip Wheeler’ Video

“Yellowstone” recently dropped an awesome video of Rip.

Everyone knows that Rip is a major fan favorite on the hit Paramount Network show. Why is he a fan favorite? Well, there are many reasons, but one of the biggest is the fact that Cole Hauser can always deliver some outstanding dialogue as John Dutton’s right hand man. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Now, “Yellowstone” has compiled some of the best of it for fans in “Life According To Rip Wheeler.” Give the awesome video a watch below.

Rip Wheeler is without a doubt one of the most fun characters we’ve had on TV in a long time. Hell, you could say that for pretty much everyone on “Yellowstone.”

When Taylor Sheridan writes characters, they tend to be pretty awesome.

Male and female fans just love Rip. They just do. It’s a fact. He’s a grade-A badass and insanely loyal, which is what men appreciate about the character.

As for women, his relationship with Beth is more or less the focal point for every woman I know who watches the show.

Now, we wait for season four to get here. It truly can’t come fast enough! I speak for millions and millions of fans around the country when I say we’re amped!

While you’re waiting, make sure to check out all our interviews with the cast, and keep checking back for updates as we have them!