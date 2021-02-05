Busch Beer Offering One NASCAR Fan ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime Job’

Busch beer is offering one lucky NASCAR fan a “once-in-a-lifetime job” to be part of a driver’s racing crew.

“We love creating these unique NASCAR opportunities for fans to get involved with both the sport and our brand,” Daniel Blake, VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch shared with NASCAR.com in a piece published Thursday.

“No one has ever conducted an interview during the Daytona 500 or given a fan a shot at joining a driver’s racing crew for the season, and we’re hoping to find an amazing candidate to join our NASCAR family with this once-in-a-lifetime job,” Blake added. (RELATED: President Trump To Attend Season-Opening Daytona 500)

Fans who are interested in scoring the gig can “apply” by tuning in to the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14, at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and Sirius XM for live job interview during the NASCAR race. (RELATED: ‘A Man Of The People’: NASCAR Drivers Praise Trump After Daytona Appearance)

Fans will be asked questions live over the race broadcast and on Busch’s Twitter page to show off their knowledge of the sport. If a person can do so they will go to the next round and possibly get hired for the gig.

The piece noted that the fan picked will will score a full-time paid position on Kevin Harvick’s racing crew for the 2021 season. The position pays $50,000 for the ’21 campaign and makes the fan an official Busch Crewmaster with the Stewart-Haas Racing organization.

The lucky one picked will attend races during the season, train and fly with the team.