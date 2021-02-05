Christopher Plummer’s Co-Stars Share Tributes In Wake Of Actor’s Death

Actor Christopher Plummer’s co-stars shared tributes to the actor following the news of his death Friday.

Plummer passed away Friday morning at his home in Connecticut, his manager confirmed to Variety. Following his death, tributes poured in from “Sound of Music” co-stars along with others. (RELATED: ‘Sound Of Music’ Star Christopher Plummer Dies At 91)

“The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend,” Julie Andrews said in a statement sent to Fox News. “I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years.”

“My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda,” she added.

Plummer’s children in “Sound of Music” also shared their own statements on his death. Plummer played Captain Von Trapp in the beloved film.

“Christopher Plummer showed this 14-year-old aspiring actor what acting really was,” Nicholas Hammond told Fox News. “Uncompromising in his search for the truth in any role, from Hamlet to Lear to Tolstoy. His re-invention of the role of Captain von Trapp gave the film a gravitas and integrity the stage musical had never had.”

“He made every film and every play he did better by his presence and craft,” he continued. “I idolized him as my film father, he was my role model for the years that followed. It is a huge blow to those of us in the ‘Sound of Music’ family, we, along with the whole world, will miss him very much.”

Co-star Angela Cartwright claimed the cast of “The Sound Of Music” felt like “family.”

“I was very sad to hear about Christopher Plummer’s passing,” Cartwright told the outlet. “‘The Sound of Music’ cast has always felt like family, so losing Christopher is difficult. He was so very talented and brought such originality and edge to the roles he played. He had a long 91 years … but his legacy will live on forever. So long, farewell Captain.”

Actor Chris Evans, who starred with Plummer in “Knives Out,” called the actor’s death “heartbreaking.”

This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. ???????????? https://t.co/eFwNVe762w — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 5, 2021

Plummer’s co-star Dean Norris shared his own tribute on Twitter as well.

RIP Christopher Plummer. Brilliant actor and truly a great human. I had to rough him up in this movie and he insisted on doing it himself instead of a stunt man. Legend pic.twitter.com/ydWmp6Xoof — Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) February 5, 2021

“RIP Christopher Plummer,” he wrote. “Brilliant actor and truly a great human. I had to rough him up in this movie and he insisted on doing it himself instead of a stunt man. Legend.”

Plummer is survived by his wife and daughter.