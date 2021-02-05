CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 329 UPDATE: Super Bowl Weekend Is Upon Us

We’ve made it 329 days into the war against coronavirus, and Super Bowl weekend has arrived.

After nearly 11 months of this garbage involving the coronavirus pandemic, one of the best weekends in all of sports has finally arrived on the calendar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Super Bowl weekend is all about the boys, beers and making foolish decisions after a few too many light brews.

In any war, it’s important to find things that boost morale. I’m not sure I know anything that boosts morale better than the Super Bowl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

You get a crew together, you pack the cooler and fridge full of ice, get all your bets in and have yourself a damn good weekend.

Once Super Bowl weekend arrives, I completely shut down anything not related to the game for the weekend. It’s just the way it is.

Don’t even bother texting me about anything else because I’m not answering. I’m just fired up to drink and watch the action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

Now, we have Tom Brady chasing his seventh ring and we have Patrick Mahomes trying to go back-to-back. This game is literally a gift from God to football fans.

We couldn’t want anything more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

So, we’ve been through some tough times, but this Sunday is going to be absolutely lit. Throw your beer on ice, get your food on the grill and let’s have ourselves a day. You’ve earned it!