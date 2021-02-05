Joe Theismann Says He Would Draft Zach Wilson Over Trevor Lawrence

Former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann thinks Trevor Lawrence isn’t the best quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft.

Just who does the former Redskins passer think should go first? None other than BYU's Zach Wilson, who will certainly be a top-10 pick.

Theismann said the following about taking Wilson over Lawrence during a recent appearance on CBS Sports HQ:

Honestly, yes. [It’s] really close. We are sort of splitting hairs here a little bit but I would [take Wilson over Lawrence] as a matter of fact. I think Zach, obviously, I just love the way he throws the football. It is hard to teach. We have seen people learn to perfect it a little bit. He has all the skills; he has a live arm, he has a strong arm, he can put touch on it, he can gun it…I just think coming into this particular draft, Zach checks all of the boxes for me.

I like Zach Wilson a lot. The dude is a gamer and he’s a hell of a football player. If the Lions can’t land Justin Fields, I’d love to take Wilson.

The former BYU quarterback is absolutely electric on the field with the ball in his hands.

Having said that, the Jaguars 100% shouldn’t even consider anyone other than Trevor Lawrence. The legendary Clemson quarterback is a generational talent. He’s the kind of talent you might see in the draft once every 15 to 20 years.

If the Jags pass on him for anyone else, then the entire front office should be fired on the spot.

Let us know in the comments who you'd take first overall.