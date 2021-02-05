Vice President Kamala Harris Breaks Her First Tie, Passes Budget Resolution To Push Forward COVID-19 Relief Package

Vice President Kamala Harris cast her first tie-breaking vote early Friday morning, providing Senate Democrats a simple majority to go forward with a coronavirus stimulus package despite a lack of Republican support.

Harris cast her first tie-breaking vote around 5:30 a.m. for the budget resolution. The resolution will enable Democrats to use budget reconciliation and bypass the Senate filibuster to push through a $1.9 trillion relief deal, according to ABC 13.

And with Vice President @KamalaHarris casting the crucial tie-breaking vote, at 5:30am after 14 hours of debate, the Senate has passed a $1.9 trillion budget for COVID relief. Georgia voters made this possible. — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) February 5, 2021

“The yeas are 50, the nays are 50. The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative. And the concurrent resolution as amended is adopted,” Harris said. (RELATED: ‘This Is Fake’: Chip Roy Slams COVID-19 Relief Process)

VP Kamala Harris breaks a 50-50 tie to get Americans COVID relief. Don’t ever say elections don’t matter. pic.twitter.com/ye1OZ7xjL9 — Charlotte Clymer ????️‍???? (@cmclymer) February 5, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the resolution the “first big step to putting our country back on the road to recovery,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

The budget will now return to the House where it will be approved again since the Senate made changes on it, according to the AP.

The long session included votes on dozens of Democrats’ top priorities like minimum wage, but an amendment from Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst that opposed raising the minimum wage during the pandemic was adopted, according to the report.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders vowed to keep pushing for an increase in the minimum wage, the AP reported.

“We need to end the crisis of starvation wages,” he said, according to the report.