Morgan Wallen Dropped By Talent Agency Amid Fallout Over Saying The N-Word On Camera

Musician Morgan Wallen was dropped by WME, the talent agency confirmed Friday to the Tennessean.

Wallen was caught on video shouting the n-word following a night out with friends over the weekend, TMZ first reported Tuesday.

NEW TONIGHT: Report: Morgan Wallen dropped from WME talent agency after using racial slur https://t.co/2p7C6c4GZQ — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) February 5, 2021

“Take care of this “p*ssy ass motherf*cker,” Wallen said in the video. “Take care of this p*ssy ass n*****.” Wallen apologized after the video hit the internet. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s Music Dominates Top-10 Music Chart After Video Surfaces Of Him Saying The N-Word)

“I’m embarrassed and sorry,” he said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Wallen was dropped by his record label Big Loud in addition to talent agency WME. However, a reputation management consultant told Fox News that Wallen could still salvage his career.

“Morgan’s case will cause him short-term financial pain,” Eric Schiffer of Reputation Management Consultants told the outlet. “If he reaches out to those in the African American community through action and within media, he should be able to return to his pre-incident levels within a year or two.”

“It’s a setback but it’s not a blistering catastrophe for the future of his career. It is, though, a seismic moment and one that is probably a big wake up call,” Schiffer added.