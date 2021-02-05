Nick Saban Says He Has No ‘Timeframe’ For Retiring

It sounds like Alabama head coach Nick Saban won’t retire in the near future.

The legendary college coach won his seventh national title this past season, and more and more people seem to be wondering when he’ll finally call it quits. Well, it won’t be soon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saban told Rivals.com’s Mike Farrell the following when asked about when he’ll retire:

No time soon. I don’t have a timeframe. I love doing what I’m doing. I love being in a position of leadership. I love to be able to impact young people in a positive way and help them be more successful in life. If I didn’t think I was contributing to the program in a positive way, then I would consider not doing it.

Saban really gives off the vibe that he’s going to be one of the guys who just dies on the field rather than ever call it quits.

The dude just loves football too much. He loves winning at all costs too much.

Guys like Nick Saban aren’t built for retirement. People with his mentality are laser focused on the job in front of them.

Sitting around not doing anything drives them crazy. Most people would love some rest and relaxation. It’d drive Nick Saban up a wall.

I know other SEC schools don’t want to hear it, but Saban isn’t going anywhere. Just get used to his winning ways.