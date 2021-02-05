Olivia Wilde Has A ‘No A**holes’ Clause In Her Directing Contracts

Actress Olivia Wilde has an interesting policy for the movies that she directs.

Wilde claimed she doesn’t deal with a**holes on set during Thursday’s appearance on Variety’s “Directors On Directors.”

“Someone, who’s a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me really terrible advice that was helpful, because I just knew I had to do the opposite,” Wilde said, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Photos Surface Of Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles Sparking Romance Rumors)

“They said, ‘Listen, the way to get respect on a set, you have to have three arguments a day. Three big arguments that reinstate your power, remind everyone who’s in charge, be the predator.’ That is the opposite of my process,” she revealed. “And I want none of that.”

Wilde likes to have everybody on the “same level.”

“The no a**holes policy, it puts everybody on the same level. I also noticed as an actress for years how the hierarchy of the set separated the actors from the crew in this very strange way that serves no one,” Wilde said.

“I think actors would actually like to know more about what’s happening there when you’re pulling my focus? What is that lens change? But the idea of, don’t bother the actors and keep them separate, and don’t look at them. I think it makes everyone quite anxious,” she continued.

Wilde is currently directing “Don’t Worry Darling” starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Shia LaBeouf, who has been accused of abuse by FKA Twigs, was supposed to star in the film, but was later replaced by Styles.