PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs A Huge Saturday Win Over Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers will play Illinois in a Saturday afternoon matchup, and we need a huge win.

At the moment, Wisconsin is 14-5 as we enter the weekend against the Fighting Illini. We’re coming off a revenge win over Penn State, and it’s time to notch another victory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Illinois is a damn good basketball team. They’re one of the best teams in America, and are currently ranked 12th in the AP Poll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illinois Basketball (@illinimbb)

The Fighting Illini represent the kind of team I want to be playing. I salivate for top 20 opponents. I love taking the court against other elite teams.

If you want to be viewed as one of the best in America, then you have to play the best in America. That’s exactly what we’re going to do when we travel to Champagne this Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

It won’t be easy, but the Badgers can make a huge statement with a Saturday victory. It’ll be a reminder to the rest of the country that we’re still here after dropping in the polls after some bad losses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Let’s go get the job done. You can catch the game at 2:30 EST on Fox!