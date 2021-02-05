REPORT: Donald Trump Hands Out $50 Bills In Viral Video

Former President Donald Trump seemed to be in high spirits in a viral video making the rounds.

In a video tweeted by Hunter Walker, the 45th president of the United States could be seen in a TikTok post from @german_squishy apparently handing out $50 bills to a few of his fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Flanked by his Secret Service detail, Trump pulled out a wad of cash and just handed it out. Watch the video below.

Someone on Tiktok posted a video of Trump in Florida this weekend. They say he was handing out $50 bills. pic.twitter.com/Vq5fTswok3 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) February 5, 2021

I don’t care what you think about President Donald Trump. I really don’t. You can love him or you can hate him. That’s your right as an American.

Having said that, this is the definition of a power move.

Walking up to complete strangers, pulling out a wad of $50s and just handing them out is some next level stuff.

No matter which president did that, I would love it! Obama or Trump, you start handing out wads of cash to random people while flanked by Secret Service and you have my stamp of approval.

A few years ago, I saw a notable TV host pull out several hundred dollars and give it away. The people in the area loved it.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this move from Trump.