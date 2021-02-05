Ryan Reynolds, David Beckham, Diddy Team Up To Donate $1 Million To Bartenders Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Celebrities Ryan Reynolds, David Beckham and Diddy have teamed up to donate $1 million to various organizations supporting bartenders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reynolds, Beckham and Diddy each own liquor companies. The company that owns all three liquor brands, Diageo, has committed to donating to help support the bartending industry, Page Six reported Friday.

Reynolds shared a video of the three stars mixing drinks with their own brands. Reynolds owns Aviation Gin, Diddy owns DeLeón Tequila and Beckham owns Haig Whisky, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Shares Tribute To Alex Trebek After ‘Jeopardy!’ Cameo Airs)

After they each make their own drinks, they taste them but immediately spit them out.

WATCH:

“This is why we need mixologists and why we’re donating $1 million to their causes,” the ad said.

Some of the funds will go to the organization Another Round, Another Rally, according to Page Six.

“We provide reimbursement grants and immersive educational scholarships to further the education of underrepresented voices in the community, and supply emergency assistance to those employed in restaurants, bars, and hotels who have fallen on unexpected hardship,” a statement on the organization’s website said.

Other donations will go to Bartender’s Benevolent Fund and Drinks Trust UK.