The SEC Distributes $45.5 Million In Revenue To Each School

The SEC had distributed a substantial amount of money to each school in the conference.

The SEC announced late Thursday afternoon that the conference generated a staggering $637.7 million in revenue for the 2019-20 fiscal year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That resulted in each program receiving $45.5 million in revenue split.

The @SEC announces revenue distribution for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ended August 31, 2020.https://t.co/CbNquv5l3n — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 4, 2021

Below is a live look at SEC ADs and presidents as their checks came rolling in Thursday.

Next time someone tries to tell you that college sports don’t matter or aren’t necessary, just show them the tweet above from the SEC.

Just pull out the numbers and let data speak for itself. Even during a global pandemic and a canceled March Madness tournament, the SEC still printed money.

It just goes to show that people love college sports no matter what.

Granted, the revenue split doesn’t include this past football season, but I have no doubt the SEC was still rolling in cash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

I love people at colleges who hate sports and do everything to minimize them. Meanwhile, the football and basketball team are literally funding everything that happens.

Even though I’m not a pro-SEC guy, it brings a smile to my face to know college sports are acting as ATMs for these programs.

There’s no other way I’d want it!