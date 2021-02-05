‘Midnight Train To Georgia’ Songwriter Jim Weatherly Dies At 77

Songwriter Jim Weatherly died Wednesday of natural causes, music publisher Charlie Monk confirmed to the Tennessean.

Weatherly was 77 years old at the time of his death. (RELATED: ‘Sound Of Music’ Star Christopher Plummer Dies At 91)

Weatherly was most known for the songs he wrote for Gladys Knight & the Pips, the outlet reported. His biggest hits included “Midnight Train To Georgia,” “Neither One of Us Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye” and “You’re the Best Thing (That Ever Happened to Me).”

“I’m missing Jim Weatherly already. He was about life and love. Neither One of Us and Midnight Train – I remember him getting his Grammys for those. We were just made for each other. We grew our lives together. I’m gonna miss him terribly and love him always.” — Gladys Knight (@MsGladysKnight) February 4, 2021

“I’m missing Jim Weatherly already,” Knight tweeted. “He was about life and love. ‘Neither One of Us’ and ‘Midnight Train’ – I remember him getting his Grammys for those. We were just made for each other. We grew our lives together. I’m gonna miss him terribly and love him always.”

“Midnight Train To Georgia” won a Grammy for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus in 1974 and was later inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, according to the Tennessean.