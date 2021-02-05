‘Star Wars’ Actress Trisha Noble Dies At 76

“Star Wars” actress Trisha Noble died at the age of 76, according to a report published Thursday by the Daily Mail.

Noble died after an 18-month battle with a malignant tumor caused by exposure to asbestos, the outlet reported. The actress reportedly died Jan. 23, days before her 77th birthday, according to the Daily Mail.

Australian actress & singer Trisha Noble has died aged 77. She was due to become a new romantic lead in the #CarryOns with Julian Holloway, after Angela Douglas & Jim Dale left but it didn’t quite happen & many of her scenes in Camping were cut back. Lovely lady who’ll be missed. pic.twitter.com/ndaCv8mWG7 — Morris Bright MBE (@Morris__Bright) February 4, 2021

Noble is most known for playing the role of Jobal Naberrie in “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” and “Episode III – Revenge of the Sith,” according to the outlet. Noble’s character was the mother of Padmé Amidala, who was played by Natalie Portman. Noble’s scenes didn’t make the final cut of “Episode II,” but were included in the DVD extras, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Sound Of Music’ Star Christopher Plummer Dies At 91)

Noble was born in Australia and got her start in “Bandstand.” Noble also had a successful career as a pop singer in the 1960s, according to the outlet. She would go on to hold the role of Miss Jacobs/Mrs. Crown in the 2017 production of “Ladies In Black.”