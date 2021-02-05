I’m A Few Episodes Into ‘The Sopranos,’ And I’m 100% Hooked

“The Sopranos” looks like it’s going to live up to the insane hype surrounding the show.

I can’t tell you all how many people I’ve had tell me that I need to watch the classic HBO show about organized crime. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It seems like the longer I waited to watch, the more and more people would get vocal about how I needed to watch ASAP.

Well, a close friend of mine mentioned to me the other day how he was a few seasons deep, and thought it was the greatest show ever made.

So, I decided to pull the trigger and jump into the show with James Gandolfini.

I’m three episodes in, and I’m 100% hooked. I can’t get enough of the show about Tony Soprano and his organized crime outfit in New Jersey.

As many of you probably know, the show focuses on his struggle to balance his criminal outfit and personal life. The story is more or less told through different therapy sessions.

Not only is “The Sopranos” outstanding, but it’s even better in the early stages than the hype, which is an insanely hard thing to pull off.

It’s not a show where gangsters just ride around killing each other. Not at all. It actually dives into how normal a lot of these gangsters are in their day-to-day life.

It’s not over the top at all, which is arguably its best attribute.

So, if you haven’t seen “The Sopranos” yet, I suggest you join me on this ride. I’m all in!