Three Officers Reportedly Shot After Man Barricades Himself In House And Opens Fire

A High Point, North Carolina, man reportedly shot three police officers Friday morning after an hours-long standoff.

Police were patrolling the area where the man lived and heard gunshots coming from a home around 11:15 p.m. Thursday morning, according to WRAL, a local NBC affiliate station. The man was reportedly sitting on the front porch of the house when police approached him before going inside to barricade himself.

#BREAKING: In High Point, North Carolina crews are still on scene after three police officers were reportedly shot by a suspect who barricaded himself in a home. Here’s what we know⬇️https://t.co/snQ5iv4bxV pic.twitter.com/9jjkcnkjIR — NewsNOW from FOX (@NewsNOWFOX) February 5, 2021

During an hours-long standoff, the High Point Police Department called for backup and more officers responded to the scene. Eventually, the man opened fire on the officers after law enforcement tried to convince the man to surrender. Three officers were shot and one of them will need surgery, according to WRAL. The others have non-life threatening injuries. (RELATED: 2 FBI Agents Killed, 3 Wounded While Serving Warrant To Florida Man Who Reportedly Possessed Child Pornography)

Lt. Matt Truitt, an officer with the High Point Police Department, said he is thankful the officers are okay and that the man “dictates what happens from here,” WRAL reported. The area around the home was evacuated out of safety concerns once the man opened fire.

As of 8:30 a.m., the man was still barricaded inside the home. The Greensboro Police Department and off-duty police officers are helping the High Point Police Department to diffuse the situation and are working to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

This story is developing and will be updated.