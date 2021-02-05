Tom Brady And Rob Gronkowski Team Up For Super Bowl Ad That Suggests Reason Star QB Ended Up Florida

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski teamed up for a super bowl ad that suggests the real reason behind the star QB’s move to Tampa Bay.

“I got one word for you: retirement,” Gronkowski tells Brady in the T-Mobile ad set one year ago before Brady left the New England Patriots. (RELATED: Tom Brady Says The Buccaneers Have ‘A Lot Of Work To Do’ Before The Season Starts)

“If you retire now, you’re gonna be walking on soft sand in a week,” he adds. “Just come to Florida and feel the wind in your hair. Retirement is like winning another one. Maybe I’ll even join you.”

WATCH:

This ad will not air on Sunday. Why was it banned? #TheGOATin5G pic.twitter.com/Vh9eBvVmXU — T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 5, 2021

During the ad, the superstar QB’s conversation with his former Patriots’ teammate is affected by spotty coverage. So Brady actually hears something quite different.

“If you retire now … you’re soft and weak,” the super bowl winning QB apparently hears from Gronk. “Just come to Florida and win another one. Maybe I’ll even join you.”

The next shot shows Brady standing at a podium, presumably after leaving the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He tells the press that he’s focused on winning “one more,” obviously referring to Super Bowl LV, “and Gronk’s coming with me.”

Brady has led the Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV after a wildly successful season — it’s only the Bucs’ second appearance. Brady himself is returning for his 10th appearance in a super bowl. He will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, as previously reported.