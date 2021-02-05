White House Dogs Champ And Major To Appear During Puppy Bowl

White House dogs Champ and Major Biden will appear Sunday during Puppy Bowl XVII ahead of Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Florida.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s two German Shepherds will be the center of a Public Service Announcement that will air during the Puppy Bowl, according to ABC News in a piece published Friday.

“For a lot of us during this pandemic, our pets have been such a source of joy and comfort,” FLOTUS shared in a clip from the PSA. “And maybe a bark or two on a video conference.” (RELATED: Here’s A Christmas Message From Champ And Major, Joe Biden’s Dogs)

WATCH:

“The unconditional love from a dog is one of the most beautiful things on earth,” she added. “And we owe it to them to keep ourselves healthy. So please keep wearing your masks, even when you’re out walking your dog.” (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

For those that might not now about the puppy event, it airs on super bowl Sunday and features little puppies running around a “stadium” as it encourages people to adopt shelter pets.

The Biden’s have Champ who is 12 and Major, 3 who was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association and is also the first shelter dog to move into the White House.

Puppy Bowl XVII will air on Animal Planet before the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field to battle for who is the best in Super Bowl LV.