Watch The Preview For The ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘Yellowstone: 1883’

There’s a “Yellowstone” prequel on the way and it sounds awesome.

A short promo for “Yellowstone: 1883” was released Friday, and it looks like the 2021 prequel to the hit Kevin Costner show is going to be lit. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

You can watch a very brief promo below.

The Paramount Network released the following details about the new series:

Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

In case you didn’t already know, my pulse is through the roof right now. I’m beating way north of 100. I’m amped!

“Yellowstone” is already the best show on TV by a mile, and now millions of fans around America are getting a prequel about how the Duttons took control of the Yellowstone.

Yeah, say no more because I’m all in!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Even with limited details, I already know “Yellowstone: 1883 is going to be electric. It’s written by Taylor Sheridan and is the prequel to the greatest modern story ever told.

As a fan of great entertainment, what more could you ever want?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Let us know in the comments what you think about the prequel to the Duttons’ rise to power. I can’t wait!