You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About Dads Running ‘Errands’

You Betcha has dropped another doozy of a video, and it’s outstanding.

The popular entertainment channel released “Dads Running ‘Errands'” late Thursday, and it’s laugh-out-loud funny. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

More or less, it’s about dads doing whatever it takes to get some time away from their family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the hilarious video below.

If I’ve said it once, then I’ve said it a million times. These videos from You Betcha are so accurate that it’s honestly scary at times.

Listen, I’m not a dad, but we all know fathers need some time to themselves from time to time. It’s the nature of the business.

For my dad, that would be hunting or maybe hitting up the garden. However, if you can’t find a way to get away, then you have to find an excuse. This video hilariously captured that vibe.

Also, I love when he said it was time to get back to “reality,” and you could just feel his soul being crushed. This isn’t even a real person, and I felt bad for him!

Once again, You Betcha smoked another home run. For anyone who hasn’t seen their videos before, I can’t recommend them enough.

You can catch a few other ones below.