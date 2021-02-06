10 Gifts Your Golf-Loving Valentine Will Love And Actually Use

Why gift your honey with flowers that will die in a week when you can give them a gift that will bring a smile to their face through summer and beyond? If you have a golf-loving valentine on your hands, we found 10 awesome gifts that scream, “I love you!”

And the best part? They’re all 15% off when you use the coupon code, VDAY2021!!

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick – $211.65

When you can’t get to the green, this fully immersive video game lets you practice your swing from the comfort of your own living room, virtually transporting you to famous golf courses around the globe.

Get the PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $211.65 (reg. $249) with the code VDAY2021.

GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch – $161.49

From pin placement and hazards to goal distances, this golf watch helps you hit with incredible accuracy and lower your score. Simply connect it with its accompanying app and get access to plans for over 40,000 golf courses across 170 countries.

Get the GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch for $161.49 (reg. $209) with the code VDAY2021.

UnLocked Golf Swing Speed Trainer – $106.24

This innovative golf training device helps you perfect your swing speed, add to your yardage, and increase your endurance in just six weeks!

Get the UnLocked Golf Swing Speed Trainer for $106.24 (reg. $149) with the code VDAY2021.

Putt-A-Bout® Golf Putting Mat – $25.46

This premium mat features non-stick backing and a smooth, even surface to help you practice your putt from just about anywhere. And its moveable plastic cup lets you practice with different shots and angles.

Get the Putt-A-Bout® Golf Putting Mat for $25.46 (reg. $99) with the code VDAY2021.

Golf Pad TAGS Automatic Game Tracking System – $76.49

Great for golfers of all skill levels, this tag automatically tracks your shot dispersion, club distances, and more, helping you track your progress as you play. And since it’s powered by the top-rated Golf Pad GPS Rangefinder & Scoring App, you know each calculation is as accurate as possible.

Get the Golf Pad TAGS Automatic Game Tracking System for $76.49 (reg. $99) with the code VDAY2021.

The Golf Umbrella 62″ – $67.14

Thanks to its industrial-strength fiberglass and vented canopies built to withstand winds of up to 55 mph, this umbrella is a total lifesaver for golfers looking to play on a rainy day.

Get The Gold Umbrella 62″ for $67.14 (reg. $78) with the code VDAY2021.

The Golf Umbrella 68″ – $72.24

Toting an impressive 4.5/5-star rating on Amazon, this wind-resistant, full-arc umbrella makes it possible for golfers to brave the elements while out on the green. It even comes with a free app that alerts you to upcoming weather conditions.

Get The Golf Umbrella 68″ for $72.24 (reg. $84) with the code VDAY2021.

The Ultimate Putting Studio by PuttOUT – $211.65

Complete with a pressure putt trainer, a pro putting mat, a putting mirror, and premium putting gates, you can practice this crucial golf move from just about anywhere.

Get The Ultimate Putting Studio by PuttOUT for $211.65 (reg. $249) with the code VDAY2021.

Cycleboard Personal Golf Vehicle – $2294.14

Reduce the time it takes to move from hole to hole and retrieve your balls by up to 50% with this personal vehicle that’s designed to take you around the green with ease. And with its intuitive steering, you can learn to drive it like a pro in mere minutes.

Get the Cycleboard Personal Golf Vehicle for $2,294.14 (reg. $2,699) with the code VDAY2021.

theHANGER: Golf Training Aid – $47.59

Used by professional golf trainers, this ingenious aid gives you instant feedback when the club opens or closes as you swing, effectively eliminating a slice or hook.

Get theHANGER: Golf Training Aid for $55.99 (reg. $69).

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.