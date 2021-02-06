The Big 10 Releases The 2021 Football Schedule

The Big 10 has released the 2021 schedule for the football season.

Hopefully, the 2021 college football season will be completely normal as we continue to fight coronavirus, and the slate in the Big 10 is stacked with great games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see every team’s schedule below.

Big Ten 2021 schedule pic.twitter.com/HEHzMnJQOY — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 5, 2021

For those of you who might not know, the B1G is back to it’s usual format of playing nine conference games and three non-conference games.

During the 2020 season, the B1G went with a schedule that featured zero non-conference games. Well, they’re back on the menu!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

As for Wisconsin’s schedule, I like a lot about it. We have some very tough opponents in Notre Dame, Penn State and what I assume will be a revitalized Michigan team.

Worse case scenario, we shouldn’t be any worse than 10-2 if things are rolling as normal. We’re also capable of winning every single game, and I assume we’ll open as favorites in all of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

No matter what happens, I’m excited for college football to start again. It truly can’t get here fast enough. We successfully had a season in 2020, and it’s time to get back to normal.