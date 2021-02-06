Editorial

Jim Leonard Won’t Join The Packers, Will Remain As The DC Of The Badgers

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 14: Scott Nelson #9 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates his first half interception with Keeanu Benton #95 while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonard isn’t headed to the NFL.

According to Tom Oates, Leonard has turned down the chance to become the new DC of the Packers, and that means he’s staying in Madison. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is huge news for Wisconsin. This is honestly some of the best news we’ve had in the world of football in a long time.

Jim Leonard is probably the best DC in the country. Wisconsin’s defense has been unreal with him running the show.

If he had left for the NFL, it would have been an incredible blow to the program. Luckily, we avoided that situation unfolding.

You also have to imagine he’s getting a healthy raise to say no to the Packers. NFL coordinators make several million dollars a year.

While he won’t ever get that in Madison, he should definitely get around $1.5 million. If we can afford even more, then give it to him.

Will Leonard eventually leave? I have no idea, but I truly believe he’s the best assistant coach in America. I’m happy he’s sticking around in Madison.