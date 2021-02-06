‘Our Duty To Tell The Truth’: Rep. Nancy Mace On Calling Out Ocasio-Cortez’s Capitol Riot Story

Rep. Nancy Mace spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about arguments she had this week with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, why she thinks it’s important the truth is heard and more.

“I guess earlier this week on Wednesday I saw a news report that was describing Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez’s experience,” Mace said. “When I read it, I knew immediately that some of the information presented was inaccurate.”

“One of the things that Newsweek had intimated and said was that rioters were basically here [in the Cannon Building], like there was that imminent danger when you read the article,” she said. “That just wasn’t the case.” (RELATED: Hear A Congresswoman Describe The Capitol Riot From Inside The Evacuation)

Mace, a South Carolina Republican, also discussed tweets Ocasio-Cortez posted accusing her of minimizing people’s experiences.

“We should never ever, you know, accuse someone whose been a victim of trauma of exaggerating events, but when facts are literally made up, it’s our duty to tell the truth,” Mace said.

Mace further discussed her thoughts on how the media handled the situation and more.

WATCH:

