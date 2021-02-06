Prepare For The Super Bowl With The Best Sports Movies Ever Made

The Super Bowl is tomorrow, and there’s no better way to prepare than with the best sports movies ever made.

Everyone knows that I'm a junkie for great sports movies. I love them, and I watch them all the time. Well, it's time for us to dive into together.

In honor of the Super Bowl, here are the five best sports movies ever made!

1) “Miracle”

This is the easy choice for the greatest sports movie ever made. The film tells the true story of the 1980 winter Olympics when a team of scrappy Americans upset the Soviet Union in the greatest hockey game ever played.

Of all the sports movies, “Miracle” has to be the most quotable. My dad can literally quote it line for line. When it comes to patriotism, there’s no better sports movie.

2) “Friday Night Lights”

We all know what “Friday Night Lights” is about. It tells the true story (seeing a pattern?) of the Permian Panthers.

It’s an all-time performance from Billy Bob Thornton as coach Gary Gaines.

If you’re a football fan, you have to watch “Friday Night Lights.”

3) “Remember the Titans”

I’m pretty sure “Remember the Titans” is the greatest performance we’ve ever seen from Denzel Washington on screen.

The only other movie that comes close is “Training Day.”

The film follows the true story of T.C. Williams High School integrating in Alexandria, Virginia through the eyes of the football team.

It’s crazy that we’re in 2021, and the film feels as relevant as ever.

I truly can’t recommend “Remember the Titans” enough. It’s simply an outstanding movie.

4) “Hoosiers”

Finally, we’ve hit a basketball movie! “Hoosiers” is an outstanding film with Gene Hackman leading the way in the story about a small high school team in Indiana. “Hoosiers” is loosely based on the real school Milan.

As a kid who grew up in a big basketball community, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen “Hoosiers.” Every rural kid grew up watching “Hoosiers” and thinking about hitting big shots like Jimmy Chitwood.

5) “Field of Dreams”

“Field of Dreams” is the only movie on this list that’s not based on a true story, but it’s still a hell of a great movie.

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge Kevin Costner fan, and I can’t get enough of anything he’s in. Well, “Field of Dreams” is maybe the greatest movie he’s ever made.

If you love baseball and need a movie about family, you can’t go wrong with this classic Costner hit.

Let us know your five favorite sports movies in the comments below!