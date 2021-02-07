Aaron Rodgers Wins MVP, Announces That He’s Engaged

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took home the NFL MVP Saturday night.

During the NFL Honors show, Rodgers was named the league's MVP for the third time during his historic career.

In case you thought that would be the biggest moment of the night, Rodgers went on and dropped a bombshell.

The superstar quarterback announced that he’s engaged, but didn’t name the identity of his future wife. He was recently linked to actress Shailene Woodley, but it’s not clear if she’s the lucky woman. You can watch his comments below.

What a hell of a night for Aaron Rodgers. The dude goes out, wins the NFL MVP award and then steals the headlines by announcing he’s engaged.

I hate the Packers, but you just have to respect the man. All he does is win.

While I will cheer like hell against the Packers at all times, I’d be lying if I said Rodgers wasn’t living his best life. Props to him on taking home some hardware and for getting engaged.