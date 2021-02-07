Alex Smith Wins Comeback Player Of The Year

Alex Smith has been named the Comeback Player of the Year in the NFL.

The Washington quarterback was named the winner of the award Saturday night after starting multiple games during the 2020 season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Football Team (@washingtonnfl)

Smith went down with a gruesome leg injury during the Texans in 2018, and it looked like his NFL career was almost certainly over.

Instead, the dude fought like hell to get back on the field, and he blew past that goal this season with Washington.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

The most insane part about the situation and Smith winning the award is that it wasn’t unanimous. He only got 49 out of the 50 votes!

How the hell does someone not vote for Alex Smith after the 2020 campaign he had?

Ridiculous: Alex Smith was not a unanimous choice for Comeback Player of the Year. He got 49 out of the 50 votes, with one voter giving it to Ben Roethlisberger. Unreal. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2021

Either way, Smith pulled off a near impossible task by making it back onto the field. The dude is an absolute legend.