Here Are The Best Super Bowl National Anthem Performances Of All Time

It’s the greatest sports day of the year, and you can’t have sports without the national anthem.

The two go hand in hand. Musicians Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will perform the national anthem for Super Bowl LV on Sunday night. To help you get pumped for the big moment, here is a list of the best national anthem performances of all time.

Whitney Houston (1991):

Whitney Houston gave us the best version of the national anthem ever in 1991. Houston’s version of the “Star-Spangled Banner” would later land a spot at number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Jennifer Hudson (2009):

Jennifer Hudson took a shot at the national anthem in 2009 and she almost came close to Houston, but didn’t quite make it. She still gave us a beautiful version of one of the best song’s in America that year. (RELATED: The Weeknd Spent $7 Million Of His Own Money On Super Bowl LV Half Time Show)

These women know how to keep it classic.

Faith Hill (2000):

Country music star Faith Hill has to be included on the list for the national anthem that she gave us. The way she chose to sing the word brave at the end gives me chills every time.

Demi Lovato (2020):

Demi Lovato had to overcome a lot of things before she made it to the Super Bowl stage. However, once she got there she delivered an amazing performance that will remain a classic through the years.

Beyoncé (2004):

Beyoncé definitely has to be on this list. Not only did she give us an amazing national anthem performance, she also gave us an insane halftime performance years later. She’s the kind of artist that’s deserving of performing at the Super Bowl as many times as she wants.

I hope these performances got you ready to eat some good food and watch good football on this beautiful Sunday in America.