Calvin Johnson Gets Elected To The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Calvin Johnson has officially carved out his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It was announced Saturday night that the legendary Detroit Lions wide receiver was elected to the HoF after an insane career in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He will forever be remembered as arguably the greatest receiver to ever lace up cleats in the NFL.

I can’t even begin to tell you all how happy I am for Megatron. The man 100% deserved to get in, and it’s now a done deal.

He carried the Lions on his back for years, and while he never won a playoff game, the man represented Detroit at a high level at all times.

Johnson was also just straight up unstoppable on the gridiron. He was a physical monster as a receiver, and defenses had no idea how to handle him.

He hauled in 83 touchdown catches and tacked on 11,619 receiving yards. The numbers are borderline pornographic.

I think I speak for Lions fans everywhere when I say we’re damn happy to have in the HoF representing Detroit.